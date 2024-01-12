Local

Passengers on Alaska flight where door plug blew out at 16,000 feet sue Boeing

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Boeing Emergency Landing This image taken Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, and released by the National Transportation Safety Board, shows a section of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 that is missing panel on a Boeing 737-9 MAX in Portland, Ore. Federal officials are investigating Boeing's oversight of production of a panel that blew off a jetliner in midflight last week. (NTSB via AP) (Uncredited/AP)

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Passengers from a 1282 Alaska Airlines flight are suing Boeing after a door plug blew off a Boeing 737-MAX 9 in midair.

The aircraft’s left-side door plug detached on Jan. 5. This caused the cabin to depressurize before the airplane could make an emergency landing.

“The NTSB has yet to pinpoint the exact root cause of Flight 1282′s alarming decompression,” attorney Daniel Laurence said. “But given Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun’s forthright admission that this terrifying event was caused by Boeing’s ‘mistake,’ our passenger clients elected to file suit as soon as possible to seek fair compensation for their injuries.”

Laurence says the “nightmare experience” caused economic, physical, and ongoing emotional consequences for passengers on the flight.

This comes on the heels of the Federal Aviation Administration announcing an investigation into Boeing on Thursday.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read