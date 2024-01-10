Passenger thrown from taxi that was hit by suspected drunk driver on I-5

Washington State Patrol says they heard from someone on Jan. 4 who said that a wrong-way driver had crashed into another car on northbound I-5 near Columbian Way.

Troopers then discovered that a silver Ford hatchback was driving southbound in the northbound lanes when it crashed head-on into a taxi.

Officials say that a passenger was thrown from the taxi and got seriously hurt.

Both the passenger, taxi driver and wrong-way driver were taken to Harborview.

The wrong-way driver was arrested for vehicular assault and DUI.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to email Detective Haake at Russ.Haake@wsp.wa.gov.

