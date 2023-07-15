Local

Passenger seriously injured after military truck rolls over on I-90

By Julia Dallas, KIRO 7 News

Truck rollover (Washington State Patrol)

A passenger was seriously injured after a military truck rolled over on Interstate 90 on Saturday morning.

The Washington State Patrol said the truck was eastbound and rolled over just underneath the Exit 62 overpass into the median.

The passenger was taken to Harborview.

The lane was blocked for over an hour.


