Passenger seriously injured after military truck rolls over on I-90

A passenger was seriously injured after a military truck rolled over on Interstate 90 on Saturday morning.

The Washington State Patrol said the truck was eastbound and rolled over just underneath the Exit 62 overpass into the median.

The passenger was taken to Harborview.

The lane was blocked for over an hour.

A single military truck rollover on EB I-90 just underneath the exit 62 overpass into median. Driver was injured and transported to KVH. Passenger was seriously injured and transported to Harborview. Lane 2 blocked for approximately 90 minutes. pic.twitter.com/fA1WBdSwrH — District 6 PIO (@wspd6pio) July 15, 2023





©2023 Cox Media Group