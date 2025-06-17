Passenger killed in Parkland crash, driver accused of DUI

PARKLAND, Wash. — A woman is facing charges for vehicular homicide after Pierce County deputies say she crashed her car outside a Parkland apartment complex, killing her passenger.

Deputies responded to the scene on June 14 around noon, outside the Monterra Apartments on 112th Street E.

When they arrived, they found a crumpled blue vehicle with debris scattered across a lawn.

A 65-year-old passenger in that car died on the way to the hospital.

The 54-year-old driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

When she is released, she is expected to be charged with vehicular homicide and investigation of DUI.

©2025 Cox Media Group