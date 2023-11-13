Passenger dies after driver hits barrels, flips car over I-90 median near Sprague

SPRAGUE, Wash. — One man was injured and his passenger was killed after officials said he rolled his car over on I-90 one mile east of Sprague Washington on Saturday.

Washington State Patrol says it expects that drugs and/or alcohol were involved in the crash.

A 42-year-old man from Mccleary Washington was driving eastbound on I-90 with a passenger in the car.

The driver then left the roadway before turning right and hitting two construction barrels on the shoulder.

He then chose to get back on the roadway and crossed over both eastbound lanes. The car then hit the median and rolled over as both occupants were ejected from the car.

Neither the driver nor the passenger were wearing seatbelts.

WSP said the passenger died at the scene and has not yet been identified

The driver was taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.

Charges against the driver are currently pending.









