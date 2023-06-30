Pasco man wanted for role in Jan. 6 Capitol attack arrested outside Obama’s home

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Pasco man wanted for his alleged role in the January 6, 2021 attack at the U.S. Capitol was arrested outside the home of former President Barack Obama on Thursday.

Taylor Taranto was said to have gone to Obama’s house with materials to make a Molotov cocktail. He had also previously livestreamed threats to public figures. He was eventually chased and arrested by Secret Service agents blocks away, with no reported injuries.

Taranto has an open arrest warrant related to the January 6 attack, and is a co-defendant in a lawsuit from the widow of Metro Police Officer Jeffrey Smith. Smith later died by suicide, and his wife has accused him of assaulting her husband and playing a role in his death.

Taranto has admitted in court filings related to the lawsuit to being inside the Capitol during the January 6 riot, but denied any wrongdoing.

Law enforcement says that he had been in Washington, D.C. for at least the last couple months, and was spotted camping in a van near the jail where a handful of January 6 defendants are being housed.

