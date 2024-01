Part of West Beach Road was closed Tuesday night after debris washed up onto the roadway during Tuesday’s windstorm.

According to the Island County Sheriff’s Office, West Beach Road was closed between Joseph Whidbey State Park and Happy Lane.

As of 1 p.m., deputies did not know how long it would take to clear the road.

Drivers should avoid the area.

Video from the area shows waves and logs slamming into homes along the water.

Just a bit of a storm today! Posted by Jenna Rieger on Tuesday, January 9, 2024

