Local

Part of SR 18 to be closed Friday morning for emergency repairs

By KIRO 7 News Staff
By KIRO 7 News Staff

Drivers planning on traveling on part of State Route 18 Friday morning will need to detour around, according to the City of Snoqualmie.

Between 4 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Dec. 15, drivers who plan on using SR 18 between Snoqualmie and Issaquah-Hobart Road should plan alternative routes.

The area will be fully closed for emergency repairs.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read