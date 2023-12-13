Part of SR 18 to be closed Friday morning for emergency repairs

Drivers planning on traveling on part of State Route 18 Friday morning will need to detour around, according to the City of Snoqualmie.

Between 4 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Dec. 15, drivers who plan on using SR 18 between Snoqualmie and Issaquah-Hobart Road should plan alternative routes.

The area will be fully closed for emergency repairs.

Travel alert, 12/15/23. Residents who use SR 18 between Snoqualmie and Issaquah-Hobart Road should plan for alternative routes and extra travel time Dec. 15, 2023. @wsdot_traffic will fully close this stretch of SR 18,4am-2pm, for emergency repairs. Work is weather dependent. pic.twitter.com/hK7qVYhFqk — City of Snoqualmie (@SnoqualmieGov) December 13, 2023

