As of Sunday at 3:30 p.m., Highway 99 is closed between 188th Street Southwest and 196th Street Southwest in both directions.

Lynnwood Police posted that officers are investigating a deadly 2-car crash.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY-

Hwy 99 is closed both directions between 188th St SW and 196th St SW, while Officers investigate a two-car fatality collision. — Lynnwood Police (@LynnwoodPD) October 1, 2023

More updates will follow when more information becomes available.

