Parkland apartment fire displaces multiple families

PARKLAND, Wash. — Multiple families were displaced Thursday afternoon after their apartment building caught on fire in Parkland.

It happened at Monterra Apartments on 111th Street Court Northeast.

Central Pierce Fire & Rescue says when they arrived, smoke and flames were coming from the third floor of the complex.

No one was hurt.

The cause is being investigated by the Pierce County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Crews are on-scene of an apartment fire in the 400 block of 111th St Ct E near Parkland. Upon arrival, crews saw smoke... Posted by Central Pierce Fire & Rescue on Thursday, March 6, 2025





