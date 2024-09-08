Parents react to changes at rivalry ‘Fish Bowl’ football game between Peninsula and Gig Harbor

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — The Peninsula School District put a new twist this year on a long-standing tradition: the rivalry ‘Fish Bowl’ football game was moved to a venue in Tacoma.

For the last 45 years, Gig Harbor High School and Peninsula High School have battled each other at Roy Anderson Field for town bragging rights.

This year’s game, however, was played at Mt. Tahoma Stadium, about a 20-minute drive away.

“We are thrilled to continue this beloved tradition in a new venue that will better accommodate our passionate fans,” said Superintendent Krestin Bahr in a news release.

“Our goal is to ensure a safe and memorable experience for all.”

The decision came one year after last year’s tense rivalry game.

After the 2023 Fish Bowl, KIRO 7 reported that a late hit landed Gig Harbor’s quarterback in the hospital.

Parents from both schools told KIRO 7 they were unhappy about the venue change, and the fact that the game was played during the day instead of at night.

“It’s always better when it’s a home game,” said Gig Harbor parent Trent Francisconi.

“It’s Friday night lights, it should be on Friday,” said Peninsula parent John Shanbur.

In a news release, Peninsula School District attributed the move to the teams’ growing fanbase.

“The popularity of the Fish Bowl has outgrown Roy Anderson Field, and we want to honor this important tradition in a facility that allows our whole community to participate,” Bahr said.

Mount Tahoma Stadium can seat 5,000 compared to the 2,000 seats available at Roy Anderson Field.

The district said having a larger venue prevents them from having to limit ticket sales.

Mount Tahoma’s stadium is also covered on both sides, something that Roy Anderson lacks.

“This is the venue the game needs,” said Darrin Reeves, Head Coach for Gig Harbor.

Parents did note that there was more space for everyone to move around.

Both schools said they were confident in both sides maintaining the peace during the rivalry game.

“We had an event that didn’t go like anybody would want last year,” said Mike Benoit, Principal at Peninsula High School. “There was a lot of tension, but we worked a lot with our kids, a lot with our community since then… I think both schools are in a really good place.”

