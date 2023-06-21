Pair of Bellevue teens sent to hospital after suspected fentanyl overdose

BELLEVUE — Two Bellevue teens are in the hospital right now after overdosing on what’s believed to be fentanyl, according to the Bellevue Police Department.

The call came into Bellevue Fire on Tuesday from an apartment complex near the Crossroads mall, where a 17 and 18-year-old were found unresponsive. Medics revived both teens, but one has “sustained life threatening injuries.”

“We’re seeing fentanyl appear in more and more instances where people are either knowingly participating in already high-risk behavior, such as drug use, or unwittingly, such as the consumption of other substances laced with fentanyl,” Bellevue Police Captain Joe Nault said in a statement released Wednesday.

According to Bellevue Deputy Mayor Jared Nieuwenhuis, the teens were said to have used vape pens that were likely laced with fentanyl.

This is a developing story -- we will provide more information as it becomes available.

