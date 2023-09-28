Pacific Police officer recognized for heroic house fire rescue

PACIFIC, Wash. — A Pacific Police officer was recognized for heroism by the city council for his life-saving actions.

He ran at a raging house fire in Algona and caught a man and a woman with his hands who were forced to jump from the second floor to escape the flames.

This happened on September 10 but we now have a newly released body cam video of Officer Casey Metzger rushing in, catching people, and taking them away from the fire.

RAW: Pacific Police officer helps rescue people from Algona house fire

The video below is Officer Metzger receiving the meritorious service recognition Tuesday night.

RAW: Officer Casey Metzger is recognized for saving people from house fire





