Pacific Highway in Fife closed after ‘significant collision’

A portion of Pacific Highway East in Fife was closed in both directions Friday afternoon after what the Fife Police Department called a “significant collision.”

Both directions of Pacific Highway East were closed from Willow Street to 48th Street.

Officers with the Fife Police Department are investigating the crash.

A photo from the scene showed at least two SUVs and a pick-up truck with considerable damages.

There was no word of any injuries.

The Fife Police Department said notification that the roadway would be reopened will be provided later.

Pacific Hwy. E currently closed in both directions from Willow St. to 48th St for a significant collision investigation. Notification will be posted when the roadway is back open. pic.twitter.com/wsiDTFdAoz — Fife Police Dept. (@FifePD) March 22, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group