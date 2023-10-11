Pacific County Drug Task Force arrests suspected drug importers

PACIFIC COUNTY — The Pacific County Drug Task Force has arrested two suspected drug importers who they say are responsible for bringing large amounts of drugs into Pacific County.

Law enforcement stopped a vehicle with the two suspects inside on Tuesday evening.

Despite detectives knowing the suspects’ identities, they lied to them about who they were.

Their vehicle was searched and they were booked into the Pacific County Jail.

The charges they face include the possession of controlled substances with intent to deliver while armed with a deadly weapon and criminal impersonation in the first degree.

