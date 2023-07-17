Pacific County deputies rescue 2 people after motorboat breaks down

PACIFIC COUNTY, Wash. — Two people were stranded last Sunday when their motorboat broke down on the Palix River in Pacific County.

The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office said following the 911 call, deputies responded to the scene.

The poor weather and lighting conditions made the search difficult for deputies but with the help of a drone the rescue team was able to locate and retrieve the stranded boaters.

The post below shows Sargent Dielman towing the stranded boat to safety.













