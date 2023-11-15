Owners need immediate treatment for ‘hero dog’ who was shot 4 times while saving teen

DES MOINES, Wash. — The owners of a dog who was shot four times while protecting a teenager during a horrific home invasion in 2018 are now asking the public for immediate help after he was diagnosed with a serious disease.

The 2-year-old German shepherd attacked a pair of burglars to protect a 16-year-old boy when they broke into a Des Moines home.

Despite being beaten until bloody, the dog then threw himself at the burglars and was shot four times before they escaped.

Five years after the dog’s heroic feat of strength, he has been diagnosed with “cancer or some autoimmune disease” according to his owners.

“He is in critical condition to the point that he might not make it for the night if we don’t treat him immediately,” said his owner Julia Cadena.

Treatments are estimated to cost around $5,000 to $10,000 according to the dog’s GoFundMe.

“If it is in your heart, and you can contribute so that Rex can have a fair chance at seeing this through please call the pet hospital and donate anything your kind heart can,” said Cadena.





