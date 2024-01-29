Owner of Pasco bikini barista stand charged with child sex crimes in Pierce County

BUCKLEY, Wash. — The owner of the Hot Beans Espresso bikini barista stand in Pasco, Laurence Lee Rawdon, is accused of child sex crimes in Pierce County.

Rawdon, 60, is charged with eight felonies, including one count of first-degree child molestation, four counts of second-degree child molestation, two counts of second-degree child rape, and providing drugs to a minor.

Probable cause documents say that in October 2023, the victim’s mother suspected her daughter was being molested, so she set up hidden cameras in her home where she recorded Rawdon having sexual contact with her teenage daughter.

Rawdon moved out and the victim’s mother obtained a protection order against him but told police he continues to violate it by contacting her daughter through social media, court papers say.

The suspect’s bail was set at $750,000.

