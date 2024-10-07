Owner of dog who fell off I-5 overpass says she is back to her ‘lovable self’

A dog who fell from an overpass onto a moving car on Interstate 5 is on the road to recovery.

Skye’s owner told KIRO 7 that she is doing well and is ‘back to her normal, loveable self.’

Just after 5 p.m. on October 3, witnesses say the dog landed on top of a windshield of a car headed northbound on I-5, just past the North 85th Street overpass.

The driver pulled over to the side of the road and the dog was alive and alert, looking around, despite not moving from its resting spot on top of the car.

A few Good Samaritans stopped to help, and a trooper arrived on the scene shortly after. The dog was then carefully transported to the backseat of another car and taken to an emergency vet nearby.

Skye’s owner told KIRO 7 that they are limiting her activities for the next week or so to make sure she fully recovers.

“I’m sure she is looking forward to getting out on a long walk and adventure here soon enough,” she wrote.

It’s still unclear how the dog fell from the overpass, but troopers with the Washington State Patrol say they are investigating.

