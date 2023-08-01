Owner of burned Arlington bar sued for creating ‘attractive nuisance’ for squatters

ARLINGTON, WASH. — Arlington bar owner Abbas Al Nahi just learned that he is being sued by the city after leaving his destroyed business “unsecured.”

The gay-friendly bar, ReMyx’d, had originally burned down in early May after an electrical fire started in the back of the restaurant.

Before the fire, the business had already been in the news as a target of death threats for hosting community drag events. After the bar’s Mother’s Day drag show made alt-right media headlines across the country, Al Nahi said that he had never received so many death threats before in his life, as reported by the Everett Herald. However, Arlington officers believe the fire was not arson but by an electrical short in the kitchen.

The injunction that was filed by the Snohomish County Court, claimed that the destroyed building was left “open and not fully secured” leading to an “attractive nuisance” for squatters. Despite the lawsuit being filed weeks ago, Al Nahi said he wasn’t aware of the suit until an Everett Herald reporter called looking for comment.

Al Nahi has not yet made it clear whether he intends to fight the lawsuit.





