‘Overwhelmed owner’ surrenders 30 dogs to Benton-Franklin Humane Society

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Franklin-Benton Humane Society is busy caring for 30 small dogs after they say an ‘overwhelmed pet owner’ surrendered the animals to the shelter.

The team is examining each dog and helping them settle into their new environment.

“While a few are socialized, many of the dogs are nervous and will require a lot of love and patience to help them feel safe,” the humane society wrote on Facebook.

Over the next few weeks, each dog will be examined, vaccinated, dewormed treated for fleas, and spayed or neutered.

Once this process is complete, the shelter says the dogs will go up for adoption.

Staff rely on community donations to care for animals that are brought to the shelter.

If you’d like to help, you can donate here.

Yesterday BFHS assisted an overwhelmed pet owner with surrendering their 30 small dogs. Our team worked hard into the... Posted by Benton-Franklin Humane Society on Saturday, October 12, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group