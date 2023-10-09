Overturned semi-truck trailer blocks lane in Tukwila

A semi-truck trailer overturned and blocked the right lane of the southbound Interstate 5 off-ramp to northbound Interstate 405 in Tukwila Monday morning, according to video from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

At about 10:40 a.m., the WSDOT camera for under I-5 at State Route 518 showed a large white trailer under the overpass and on its side.

The Washington State Patrol was on the scene.

Drivers should expect delays in the area as crews work to upright the trailer.

