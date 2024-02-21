Overnight shooting closes busy Renton intersection for hours

RENTON, Wash. — Police are investigating a late-night shooting that closed a busy Renton intersection for hours overnight.

Investigators combed the scene at East Valley Highway and 180th Street for more than five hours after officers responded to the shooting at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday.

The intersection, which was strewn with more than a dozen evidence markers, did not reopen until 4:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Video from the area showed that a bullet shattered the window of a nearby Himalayan café. Crime scene technicians were seen taking photos and measurements there.

Renton Police have not released information about how many people were hurt or what led up to the gunfire.

We’re working to get more details.

