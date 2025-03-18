Overnight lane closures planned on SR 99 in SeaTac, Des Moines

DES MOINES, Wash. — Drivers should plan for overnight lane closures along both north and south bound SR 99 in south King County this week.

The closures will happen from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly, and are expected to last until Friday, March 21.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation also will close lanes on SR 516 and South 224th Street where they intersect with SR 99 intermittently throughout the week so they can do sidewalk work.

This work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled due to rain.

Crews are installing Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant sidewalk ramps along SR 99 between South 200th Street in SeaTac and SR 516 in Des Moines.

Later this spring, crews will repave all lanes along this 2-mile corridor.

