Over 70 local shelter pets find forever homes during Tacoma adoption event

TACOMA, Wash. — Over 70 local shelter pets found homes during The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County’s ‘Fall in Love’ October adoption event.

The event’s goal was to support animal welfare by helping the hardest-to-adopt shelter animals find a forever home.

The shelter partnered with Tacoma Subaru as a part of the national Subaru Loves Pets initiative.

Subaru Retailers nationwide also donated $100 to partner shelters for every pet that was adopted in October.

Subaru retailers say they have donated over $51 million to various pet organizations since 2008 which has benefited 420,000 animals.

Even though the event was a great success, the Humane Society still has over 80 animals that are available for adoption.

To see the list of adoptable animals you can visit www.thehumanesociety.org/adopt.

Every pet has had a wellness exam and is spayed or neutered. Animals have also received the initial vaccines, and are microchipped.





©2023 Cox Media Group