Over 200 rabbits find new homes after Pierce County rescue

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Over 200 rabbits have found new forever homes after being reduced back in February.

Dedicated animal care professionals worked with Pierce County Animal Control to remove 246 rabbits from an “unsafe, overcrowded environment” back in February.

Hundreds of rabbits were seized from a Puyallup home on Thursday after Pierce County Animal Control officers served a search warrant as part of an animal cruelty investigation.

“It was the largest number of animals we’d ever received at once, and we’re happy to report they’ve all found loving homes,” said a Humane Society spokesperson. “It was an overwhelming, emotionally exhausting day, but through teamwork and compassion, the sweet rabbits were brought to the Humane Society.”

With so many animals arriving at once, the shelter’s capacity and resources were stretched to their absolute limit. That’s when they turned to the community for help.

A network of donors and foster families stepped up to adopt the rabbits, which staff said was “truly heart-warming and humbling.”

All rabbits have since found new homes.

“From all of us at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County- THANK YOU!” said a spokesperson.

