Over 150 people ride from Sea to Sound in fundraiser for disabilities

Wheelchair users, runners, and bikers rode 74 miles across the Olympic Peninsula in the annual Sea to Sound Ride.

The group finished in Port Townsend on Sunday after riding for three days across the Olympic Discovery Trail.

The ride welcomes people of all ages and ability levels to raise awareness for outdoor accessibility.

Disability advocate Ian Mackay founded the Sea to Sound Ride in 2016 and he holds the Guinness World Record for the greatest distance traveled in 24 hours using a mouth-controlled motorized wheelchair, according to a release.

He is the Executive Director of Ian’s Ride, a non-profit that advocates for the mobility-challenged to get outside

To learn more about the Sea to Sound Ride or Ian’s Ride, visit iansride.com.

