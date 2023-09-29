Over 15 million travelers pass through Sea-Tac as part of record-breaking summer

SEATTLE — The Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (Sea-Tac) has reached a new milestone with a total of 15.3 summer million travelers visiting the airport from June to August of this year.

The same period also saw the busiest ever day in Sea-Tac history when a total of more than 73,000 outbound travelers passed through the airport according to a Thursday press release.

The old daily record was set in August of 2019 with 72,154 outbound travelers in one day.

This summer the same airport hosted the equivalent of the fifth-largest city in Washington with more than 166,000 travelers using the airport each day.

“The high demand for travel shows our guests soaked up every opportunity to travel this summer,” said Sea-Tac Airport Managing Director Lance Lyttle. “We set records in both general passenger volume, but also international travel.”

“Seattle is on the map for guests from around the world,” he added.

The Port of Seattle says that despite the season slowing down, officials say that they still expect to see numbers similar to the 2019 season.

The airport is now looking to make $4.6 billion in improvements over the next five years.

“With travel back to record levels, and the World Cup coming our way in 2026, completing the Upgrade SEA projects is critical for the passenger experience,” said Lyttle. “Over the next few years, guests may see more construction as they come to the airport. Improving and expanding our facilities is a key piece of our strategy to make your travel more predictable and less stressful.”

