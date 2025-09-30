Over 1,000 pets spayed and neutered during ‘Big Fix’ event

OROVILLE, Wash. — Team Okanogan Animal Rescue says it helped spay, neuter, vaccinate and give over 1,000 animals parasite prevention in a four-day period.

It’s the most they’ve ever seen at one of their ‘Big Fix’ clinics.

In the past 16 months, the animal rescue says it’s helped 4,341 animals.

“None of this would be possible without the incredible people who make it all happen,” the rescue shared online.

The Greater Good Charities’ Good Fix team provided over 30 veterinary and support professionals—and 117 Team Okanogan Animal Rescue volunteers stepped in to help.

According to PETA, just one unaltered female dog and her offspring can produce 67,000 puppies in six years. In seven years, one female cat and her offspring can produce 370,000 kittens.

Spaying and neutering your pets can reduce the risk of area shelters becoming overcrowded with cats and dogs in need of loving homes.

Spaying eliminates the stress and discomfort that females endure during heat periods, eliminates the risk of uterine cancer, and reduces the risk of mammary cancer.

PETA says that neutering makes males far less likely to roam or fight, prevents testicular cancer, and reduces the risk of prostate cancer.

Animals are also less likely to contract deadly, contagious diseases, such as feline AIDS and feline leukemia.

Team Okanogan Animal Rescue will he hosting another ‘Big Fix’ clinic May 14-17, 2026 for pet owners that are interested.

