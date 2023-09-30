OSPI announces 2024 Washington State Teacher of the Year

Blaire Penry, a teacher at the Auburn Online School has been named 2024 Washington State Teacher of the Year.

The Washington Office of Superintendent Public Instruction (OSPI) announced the news in a Saturday press release.

The online school serves about 270 students from the Auburn School District and was created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The OSPI said that during her time as a team member, Penry helped design a curriculum that uses both new and old technology to engage students.

“I believe that Mrs. Penry is an outstanding teacher,” said Jekyla, one of Penry’s students at Auburn Online School. “The way that she shows her students how much she cares about them and the energy she brings to the classroom every day, constantly making you want to be there, is amazing.”

Penry has worked with K–12 students for 7 years as a teacher and an education leader. She now teaches elective courses in CTE, leadership, and the arts.

“Each year, it’s an honor to recognize and celebrate several of our incredibly talented and dedicated educators,” said State Superintendent Chris Reykdal.

Penry will now move forward to national competition for the National Teacher of the Year award. The winners will be announced in the spring of 2024.





