Oregon Road Fire In Spokane County currently contained at 88%

SPOKANE — The Oregon Road Fire near Elk, Washington is now 88% contained after it started burning last month.

The wildfire started on Aug. 18 in an area 4 miles northeast of Elk.

10,817 acres have burned so far and a total of 126 homes and 258 other structures have been affected according to officials.

The Fire continues to remain within the current footprint with no further growth,” said Incident Commander Andrew Stenbeck. “Firefighters continue to build upon their success from yesterday to seek out remaining hot spots and mop up the fire’s perimeter as well as the interior around structures.”

262 firefighters and crewmembers are continuing to fight the inferno as its size shrinks.

All evacuation orders have been receded and no more road closures have been made.

Since the Disaster Assistance Center has been closed, people affected by the wildfires can now contact necessary organizations directly. Please visit the Spokane County Emergency Management website for contact information.

For more fire information contact the Public Information Officer at 509-508-3323 or visit the Northeast Washington Fire Information Facebook page.





