Oregon infant that went missing September 5 may be in Vancouver or Bellingham

The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) said an infant went missing with his mother Markishia Duckett and her partner Declan Harris from Portland on Sept. 5. They could be in Newberg, Oregon, Vancouver, Washington, or Bellingham.

ODHS believes the child is at risk and is searching for him. His name is Declan Colby Duckett.

The infant is 20 inches, 7 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about the location of him or his parents call 911 or the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline at 1-855-503-SAFE (7233).

Declan, his mother, and her partner are pictured below.

An infant from Portland went missing Sept. 5. (Oregon Department of Human Services)





