Local

Operator taken to hospital following excavator collapse

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Digger Destruction

By KIRO 7 News Staff

The Bellevue Fire Department responded to a perilous scene on Wednesday after hearing reports that a construction excavator had collapsed on its operator.

According to officials, when the first responders arrived west of I-405 on Lake Washington Boulevard South East, they noticed that the yellow excavator had rolled over on its side.

After the operator was hoisted out of the wreckage they were taken to a local hospital.

The severity of the person’s injuries is currently unclear.


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read