Operator taken to hospital following excavator collapse

The Bellevue Fire Department responded to a perilous scene on Wednesday after hearing reports that a construction excavator had collapsed on its operator.

According to officials, when the first responders arrived west of I-405 on Lake Washington Boulevard South East, they noticed that the yellow excavator had rolled over on its side.

After the operator was hoisted out of the wreckage they were taken to a local hospital.

The severity of the person’s injuries is currently unclear.

Shortly after noon today, Bellevue Fire was dispatched to reports that an excavator had rolled onto it's operator just west of I405 on Lake Washington Blvd SE. Crews safety hoisted the patient & medics transported the patient to a local hospital. pic.twitter.com/KuvY1Mgm64 — Bellevue Fire Dept (@BvueFD) September 20, 2023





©2023 Cox Media Group