Only 2 days left of ramp closures near Montlake, Portage Bay

By MyNorthwest.com Staff
This map outlines closures on SR 520 for construction. (Image courtesy of WSDOT)
Overnight ramp closures on State Route 520 (SR 520) near Montlake and Portage Bay are almost over.

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) crews are closing multiple ramps on October 8 and October 9, the agency reported.

The Montlake Boulevard on-ramp to westbound SR 520 and the westbound SR 520 ramp to northbound I-5 and Roanoke Street will be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

For live updates, visit WSDOT’s SR 520 Construction Corner map on its website.

