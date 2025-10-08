Only 2 days left of ramp closures near Montlake, Portage Bay

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Overnight ramp closures on State Route 520 (SR 520) near Montlake and Portage Bay are almost over.

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) crews are closing multiple ramps on October 8 and October 9, the agency reported.

🚧Heads up late owls in Montlake & Portage Bay: We've got a dash of overnight "Ramp Closure Madness" this week.



Several SR 520 ramps close Oct. 6–9 (10PM - 6AM). 👇Graphic below outlines it all. Check back or go to Construction Corner for any updates: https://t.co/80fd8IFhTK pic.twitter.com/LD3FPTSVq6 — SR 520 (@wsdot_520) October 6, 2025

The Montlake Boulevard on-ramp to westbound SR 520 and the westbound SR 520 ramp to northbound I-5 and Roanoke Street will be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

For live updates, visit WSDOT’s SR 520 Construction Corner map on its website.

