Online threats cause fear in Bonney Lake as mental health crisis grows

In Bonney Lake, police continue to investigate rumored online threats against three schools in the district.

This week, notices went out to parents at Bonney Lake High School, Lakeridge Middle School, and Mountain View Middle School, about threats against specific students. Police say the threats are not credible. But the fear remains for some students and parents.

“I was very scared. I didn’t want to go to school the next day because I was scared of being hurt,” says Jillian, a local middle school student.

Fear is taking a toll on students in Bonney Lake, as the country faces a mental health crisis.

“What our kids are experiencing is a level of anxiety that most of us never had, as it related back to school,” says Dr. Gregory Jantz, a mental health expert with a clinic in Edmonds. “We’re seeing a lot of anxiety, depression, and let me also add, we’re seeing a lot of suicide ideation. It’s the age range of 12 to 17 is of particular concern.”

The CDC shares those concerns. The agency released a new report that indicates an improvement in mental health for some American teens. But it also highlights some alarming trends when it comes to school violence. The report calls for ‘safer and more supportive schools.’

The data from 2023 showed an increase in teens who were bullied, threatened, or injured at school. It also found a 4% increase in ‘students who missed school because of safety concerns either at school or on the way to school (9% to 13%).’

“I wouldn’t want to be a kid these days with all of that stress,” says Nicole Kelley, a parent in Bonney Lake. “When your kids are scared and the stress that they’re under already of starting school…it’s not something to be taken lightly.”

Dr. Jantz says social media also contributes to the mental health crisis.

“All of this is taking a toll on our kids. We have never seen what we’re seeing before, and I say that because it’s serious situation that we’re in,” says Dr. Jantz.

Dr. Jantz tells KIRO 7 that not only are Washington students facing a growing mental health crisis, but that there’s no quick fix.

“Right now, the need is much greater than our ability to serve that need, and we have a shortage of mental health support,” says Dr. Jantz. “We have a shortage of mental health support in the schools. I’ve been in the schools, and I’ve talked with parents, and there is a shortage of help, and sometimes the burden that’s placed on the teachers is just too great.”

