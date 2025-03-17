One person hurt after car crashes into Everett business

EVERETT, Wash. — The Everett Fire Department says an 80-year-old man was hurt after crashing their car into Althea’s Footwear.

It happened Sunday around 3:00 p.m. on Broadway.

Firefighters say the car was headed north when the driver crossed into oncoming traffic, hit a light pole, and went through the south wall of the business.

The business was closed at the time of the crash.

Firefighters say the driver became trapped inside the car, so they had to use the ‘Jaws of Life’ to pull him out. It took crews almost an hour to free the man.

The driver was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center and is expected to be okay.

A structural engineer from Everett Public Works showed up to assess the safety of the building, and Snohomish PUD responded for the damaged light pole.

Northbound Broadway was closed during the incident.

The Everett Police Department is investigating the cause of the collision.

