One person dead after semi-truck rollover crash near SR 101

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Troopers with the Washington State Patrol say one person is dead after a crash near State Route 101 in Thurston County Wednesday morning.

Troopers say a semi-truck rolled at Deschutes Parkway, and despite life-saving measures, someone died.

No word on how many cars were involved in the crash.

SR 101 is clear, but drivers should expect delays on Deschutes Parkway for a few hours.

No word on what caused the crash.

This is a developing story, and this will be updated when more information becomes available.

