‘One more stop’: WSP to do emphasis patrols in honor of fallen trooper

On Friday, September 27, the Washington State Patrol will be doing emphasis patrols throughout the state in honor of Fallen Trooper Christopher Gadd.

Trooper Gadd was killed in the line of duty in the early hours of March 2 when a GMC Yukon Denali, driven by 32-year-old Raul Benitez Santana, going 107 mph struck his SUV, which was parked on the shoulder of southbound Interstate 5 in Marysville.

“Trooper Gadd was a fine young man with a big heart and passion to serve the community – a true example of the best of us,” said WSP Chief John R. Batiste. “He made the ultimate sacrifice while working to make our roads a safer place. “With this emphasis, we honor his memory by continuing his efforts to protect the community he dedicated his life to.”

The emphasis patrol was given the title “One More Stop” to memorialize the last message Trooper Gadd sent to his team saying he would meet up with them after doing one more stop.

The patrols will happen between 4 p.m. Friday, September 27 to 5 a.m. Saturday, September 28.

Officers from across the state are expected to join WSP in their shared mission of reducing dangerous driving behaviors and reducing the loss of life on the road.

