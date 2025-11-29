Local

One killed in solo fatal car crash near SR 162 in East Pierce County

By KIRO 7 News Staff
File photo: Washington State Patrol
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol says a fatal car crash killed one person in East Pierce County early Friday morning.

Only one vehicle was involved in the crash.

The crash happened near the intersection of SR-162 and 132nd Street Court.

The collision blocked traffic in both directions.

Troopers cleared the roadway with help from the Orting Police Department.

