One killed in solo fatal car crash near SR 162 in East Pierce County

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol says a fatal car crash killed one person in East Pierce County early Friday morning.

Only one vehicle was involved in the crash.

The crash happened near the intersection of SR-162 and 132nd Street Court.

The collision blocked traffic in both directions.

Troopers cleared the roadway with help from the Orting Police Department.

Troopers in East Pierce County are en route to a 1 car-pedestrian collision. One has been confirmed deceased at the scene and a WSP collision tech will be responding to investigate the scene as well. @ortingpolice is assisting with traffic control in the area. — Trooper Kameron Watts (@wspd1pio) November 29, 2025

