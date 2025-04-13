Local

One injured in Spanaway garage fire

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Photo: Graham Fire & Rescue
SPANAWAY, Wash. — One person was injured on Sunday morning following a garage fire in Spanaway, Graham Fire & Rescue posted on X.

The Pierce County Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire, which happened in the 19800 block of 68th Ave East.

Crews extinguished the fire and transported one person to the hospital, according to Graham Fire and Rescue.

