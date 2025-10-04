One injured after fiery crash in Kitsap County

HANSVILLE, Wash. — North Kitsap Fire & Rescue (NKFR) says one man was injured after a crash on Hood Canal Drive in Hansville on Friday night.

Crews responded to the crash at around 8:45 p.m., and found a pickup truck on top of a small parked car, with both on fire.

NKFR says that power lines and a large tree were knocked down in the crash, causing a power outage in the area which made it complicated for crews to extinguish the fire.

The driver of the pickup was able to get himself out of the car, and responders brought him to a local hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

