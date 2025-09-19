Local

One hospitalized in Spanaway RV fire

By KIRO 7 News Staff
One hospitalized in Spanaway RV fire
By KIRO 7 News Staff

SPANAWAY, Wash. — One person was taken to the hospital after an RV fire in Spanaway yesterday.

According to Central Pierce Fire & Rescue, firefighters responded to an RV fire with “minor extension” to a garage in the Elk Plain area on Thursday evening.

One occupant was taken to the hospital.

The Pierce County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read