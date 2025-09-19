One hospitalized in Spanaway RV fire

SPANAWAY, Wash. — One person was taken to the hospital after an RV fire in Spanaway yesterday.

According to Central Pierce Fire & Rescue, firefighters responded to an RV fire with “minor extension” to a garage in the Elk Plain area on Thursday evening.

One occupant was taken to the hospital.

The Pierce County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.

Crews responded to an RV fire with minor extension to a garage in the 2900 block of 224th St E in Spanaway earlier this evening. One occupant was transported. The Pierce County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause. pic.twitter.com/wWecoDXdRr — Central Pierce Fire & Rescue (@CentralPierce) September 19, 2025

