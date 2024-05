One person is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Arlington Friday afternoon, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives are investigating the crash that happened on 252nd Street Northeast at 50th Avenue Northwest.

According to deputies, the collision involved a motorcycle and a pickup truck.

252nd Street Northeast is closed while investigators work.

While one driver was killed, the other was taken to Cascade Hospital. Their condition is unknown.

©2024 Cox Media Group