One dead in officer-involved shooting in Poulsbo

An officer-involved shooting in Poulsbo resulted in one person dead Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday near Viking Way at Nordic Cove, which was closed due to police activity. The road is blocked at Sherman Hill Road Northwest due to the investigation.

There are no details on who was shot, or what caused the shooting, as of this reporting. Both the Poulsbo Police Department and the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office are involved in the investigation.

“As of now, the information we can provide is that OII (Office of Independent Investigations) was notified of a use of deadly force incident in Poulsbo, we have responded to the incident and will be investigating,” Kimberly Garcia, media relations coordinator for OII, told KIRO Newsradio.

