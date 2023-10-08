One dead after truck, pedestrian collision at Pacific intersection

CITY OF PACIFIC, Wash. — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a truck at a Pacific intersection according to officials.

Pacific and Algona police arrived at the intersection of Ellingson Road and Frontage Road North just before 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Valley Regional Fire Authority was also sent to help with medical care. However, once they got there the collision had turned fatal.

Pacific police said they are working with the Washington State Patrol to investigate the collision further.

