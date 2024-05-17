One dead after double-shooting in Chelan

A man is dead and another injured after a double-shooting in Chelan, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 4:58 a.m. on May 17, deputies received a report of gunshots near the area of Stayman Flats Road and Summer Camp Road.

When deputies arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds.

A 49-year-old Hispanic man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 40-year-old Hispanic man was transported to Central Washington Hospital and then flown to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

Investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

