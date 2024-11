OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Olympia Police Department is asking the public for help with finding a missing person.

Police say that Makayla Strey has been missing for a month.

Makayla is described as white, 5 foot 5, 215 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call non-emergency dispatch at (360) 704-2740 or 911 and reference case #2024-6468.

Missing Person in Washington (Olympia Police Department)

©2024 Cox Media Group