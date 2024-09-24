Olympia police look for woman who pepper sprayed students getting off the bus

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Olympia Police Department says it’s looking for a woman who pepper sprayed four international students who were getting off an Intercity Transit Bus.

It happened Saturday around 7:40 p.m. as the group got off at the Capital Mall Station.

Officers say the woman was wearing black glasses and a gray or purple knit cap and she may have a gold scooter.

Police are asking witnesses and anyone with information about the suspect to call the non-emergency dispatch line at 360-753-8300 with case number 2024-5611.

