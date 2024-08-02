Olympia homicide suspect arrested in Thurston County manhunt

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Olympia police officers and Thurston County Sheriff’s deputies took an Olympia murder suspect into custody Thursday after a manhunt in the Bucoda area.

Multiple police agencies shut down State Route 507 in the area after reports the suspect was spotted.

43-year-old Steven Messex is accused in a shooting homicide that occurred July 20 in the Percival Creek area of Olympia.

Before the capture Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders had said Messex fled and a K-9 track was unsuccessful. Sanders said deputies, officers, and SWAT team operators were preparing for a multi-day manhunt until the suspect was found.

Messex was located a short time later by Olympia officers and deputies from the Thurston County Sheriff Narcotics Task Force.

