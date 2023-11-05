Local

Olympia firefighters extinguish trailer fire in Home Goods parking lot

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Crews extinguished a trailer fire at a Home Goods in Olympia on Friday.

Olympia Fire arrived at the Home Goods on 1200 Cooper Point Road Southwest after learning about a fire from an alarm.

Crews then immediately found a tractor-trailer that had caught fire in the building’s loading dock.

Crews then extinguished and removed the semi-trailer from the loading dock.

“We would like to thank our response partners ⁩and Mclane Black Lake Fire for their assistance,” said a spokesperson.

